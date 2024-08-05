National Grid (LON:NG) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.44) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($17.11) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.47) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Grid

National Grid Price Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 997 ($12.82) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,661.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 911.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,001.79. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of GBX 39.12 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $19.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,833.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Grid news, insider John Pettigrew acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,266.36). In other news, insider John Pettigrew bought 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.05) per share, for a total transaction of £2,539.27 ($3,266.36). Also, insider Andrew Agg bought 18,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.16) per share, with a total value of £178,746.75 ($229,928.93). Insiders have purchased a total of 19,234 shares of company stock worth $18,174,431 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About National Grid

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.