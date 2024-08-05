National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Insider Acquires £5,400 in Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider David Lindsay purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($6,946.23).

National World Price Performance

Shares of National World stock opened at GBX 17.33 ($0.22) on Monday. National World Plc has a one year low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.34. The stock has a market cap of £46.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get National World alerts:

National World Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. National World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

National World Company Profile

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

