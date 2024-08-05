Navcoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,061.88 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00066682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009151 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

