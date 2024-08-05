Needham & Company LLC Raises TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Price Target to $22.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.31.

TTMI opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 9,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $194,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $127,506.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,515 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,610,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,299,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,216,000 after buying an additional 121,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,941,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,697,000 after acquiring an additional 96,265 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

