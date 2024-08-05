Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NextCure Price Performance

Shares of NXTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 58,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,401. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. NextCure has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.68.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts forecast that NextCure will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextCure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTC. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,031,000. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth $952,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in NextCure by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 372,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextCure by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

