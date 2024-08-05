NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.700 EPS.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.29.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

