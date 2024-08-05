NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.630-4.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. 14,513,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.