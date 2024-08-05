Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.890-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.89-3.09 EPS.

NXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a positive rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.68.

NXT traded down $4.85 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 8,965,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,707,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nextracker has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.59.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

