Nexum Price Tops $0.0313 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $78.19 million and $26,146.64 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

