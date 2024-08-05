NFT (NFT) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009841 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008538 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,711.59 or 1.00042643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00011761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.