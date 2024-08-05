Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 305.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

