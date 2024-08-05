Northland Securities Raises Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $28.50

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.93.

NYSE:LTH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.62. 2,480,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,696. Life Time Group has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $667.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.92 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

