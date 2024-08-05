Northland Securities Raises OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $55.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.83.

OMF opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneMain by 4,329.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 33,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

