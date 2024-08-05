NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 101.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG Energy stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.89. 3,158,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,783. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NRG

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.