Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.75. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.780-2.840 EPS.

Shares of OHI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $38.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

