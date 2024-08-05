Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 1,139,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,666. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Open Text from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

