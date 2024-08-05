Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Open Text Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OTEX traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.49. 1,139,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,666. Open Text has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.12.
Open Text Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.29%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
