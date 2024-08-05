Oppenheimer Raises TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target to $200.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.88.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX opened at $150.10 on Thursday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $171.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -441.47 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.02 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,345 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.