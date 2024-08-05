Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 13.4% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $31,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,048,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $367.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.51. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,907,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,074,924 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

