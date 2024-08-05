Organon & Co. (OGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Organon & Co. to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Organon & Co. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OGN stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23.

OGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

