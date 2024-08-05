Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 332,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,056 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF comprises about 2.9% of Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF were worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,808,000 after buying an additional 211,946 shares during the period.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DRSK traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.57. 57,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $545.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

