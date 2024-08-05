Park Place Capital Corp Has $194,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded down $10.54 on Monday, hitting $330.47. 494,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,247. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.37 and its 200 day moving average is $445.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.40 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

