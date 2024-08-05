Park Place Capital Corp Has $54,000 Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Valvoline by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.83. 1,270,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,278,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

