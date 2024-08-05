Park Place Capital Corp Has $973,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $100.83. 757,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.