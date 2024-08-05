Park Place Capital Corp Has $973,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $100.83. 757,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.58. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.