Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,292 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. 550,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

