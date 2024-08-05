Park Place Capital Corp Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 1.1% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Park Place Capital Corp owned 0.55% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $628,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

HELO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.91. 620,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,433. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $627.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.