Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 76 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $10.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $448.75. 66,323,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,428,968. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.15 and its 200-day moving average is $449.77.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

