Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFI stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,835. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.15. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.95 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

