Park Place Capital Corp Sells 162 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 543 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ANSS traded down $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.62. 510,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $321.66 and its 200-day moving average is $329.70. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.