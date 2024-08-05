Park Place Capital Corp Sells 2,760 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in TC Energy by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 510.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,417 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,291. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

