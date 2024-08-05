Park Place Capital Corp Sells 334 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 596,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $69.31. 5,306,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,603. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Read Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.