Park Place Capital Corp Sells 52 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock traded down $9.24 on Friday, reaching $233.60. The stock had a trading volume of 567,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,970. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

