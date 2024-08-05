Park Place Capital Corp Sells 53 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $374,390,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after purchasing an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.73. 2,059,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,110. The company has a market cap of $159.52 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $468.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $619,741.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,062 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,790. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

