Park Place Capital Corp Sells 72 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.69. 509,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.67. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $201.99.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,177,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,077,128.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

