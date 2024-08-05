Park Place Capital Corp Takes Position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 118,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1689 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

