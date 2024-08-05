Park Place Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,432,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,761,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 722,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after acquiring an additional 215,305 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,999,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

