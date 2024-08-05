Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2024

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $184.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $299.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.93.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total transaction of $273,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,923,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,887 shares of company stock worth $8,722,999. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $48,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.