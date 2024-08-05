Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis Sells 750 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $54,067.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,211.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pegasystems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $67.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $72.74.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair upgraded Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pegasystems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

