Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.330-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,405,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,314. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $119.06. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

