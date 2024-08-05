PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 531,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 574,156 shares.The stock last traded at $13.86 and had previously closed at $14.37.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTY. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.