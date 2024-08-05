PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 531,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 574,156 shares.The stock last traded at $13.86 and had previously closed at $14.37.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
