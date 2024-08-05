Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.63.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.2 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QCOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,392,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.59. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $542,070.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,516.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total value of $135,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,730,436 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 1,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.