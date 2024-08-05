Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and $85,842.91 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00051292 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00038479 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00013860 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.