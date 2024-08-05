Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Boosted by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 221.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.22.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.09 on Monday, hitting $352.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,933. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.23 and its 200-day moving average is $367.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

