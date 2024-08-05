Power Integrations (POWI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.98 million. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $66.21 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,667. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

