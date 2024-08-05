Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives $10.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.38 on Monday. Precigen has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

