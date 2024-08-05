Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PGEN. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Precigen Stock Performance

PGEN stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.73. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 65.36% and a negative net margin of 1,781.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Precigen by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 519,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

