Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Raised to C$123.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$132.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$131.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Shares of PD opened at C$96.43 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$67.46 and a 12 month high of C$109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.98.

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.