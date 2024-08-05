ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Down 11%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.63 and last traded at $87.12. 278,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 451,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.94.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Semiconductors alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.