ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $58.74

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.74, but opened at $49.16. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 22,014,283 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,312 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,635.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 9,191,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,153 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $17,511,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 10.7% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 177,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

