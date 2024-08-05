ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $58.74

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.74, but opened at $49.16. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $52.61, with a volume of 22,014,283 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.25.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2828 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Arm Holdings: Does the 42% Drop Signal an AI Buying Opportunity?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Texas Roadhouse Stampedes On EPS Beat as Comp Sales Surge 9.3%
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Warren Buffett Just Sold Half His Stake in Apple Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.