ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,193,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 137,572,359 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $9.89.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 17.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.6% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

