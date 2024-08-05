ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 95,193,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 137,572,359 shares.The stock last traded at $10.93 and had previously closed at $9.89.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Up 8.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.25.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
