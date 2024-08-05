ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $24.23

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.23, but opened at $26.16. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 5,615,457 shares.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Trading Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

